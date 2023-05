During Voyager 1's 1979 Jupiter flyby, the spacecraft first detected radio signals indicative of lightning from the gas giant. The provided data finally confirmed the occurrence of lightning on the largest planet in our solar system.

However, Jupiter is a chaotic world, and deciphering the unusual nature of Jovian lightning flashes is not so simple. That is why lightning is said to be a long-sought atmospheric mystery of Jupiter. After the voyager confirmed the occurrence of lightning on the planet, scientists hypothesized that there might be some similarities in the basic mechanics of lightning to those seen on Earth.

Now, a new study has tried to decode the lightning processes occurring on the giant gaseous planet.