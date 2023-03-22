A new hypothesis provides a simple solution for 'Oumuamua mystery

A new hypothesis provides a simple solution for 'The Oumuamua mystery

Bergner teamed up with a UC Berkeley colleague, Darryl Seligman, now a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University, to test her hypothesis regarding 'Oumuamua.

"A comet traveling through the interstellar medium is getting cooked by cosmic radiation, forming hydrogen as a result. Our thought was: If this was happening, could you trap it in the body so that when it entered the solar system, and it was warmed up, it would outgas that hydrogen?" Bergner said in a press statement. "Could that quantitatively produce the force you need to explain the non-gravitational acceleration?"

During her research, Bergner was surprised that experimental studies from the 70s, 80s, and 90s showed that ice produces abundant amounts of molecular hydrogen (H2) when it's hit by high-energy particles similar to cosmic rays. This showed that cosmic rays could penetrate tens of meters into the ice, converting roughly a quarter of it into hydrogen gas.

"For a comet several kilometers across, the outgassing would be from a fragile shell relative to the bulk of the object, so both compositionally and in terms of any acceleration, you wouldn't necessarily expect that to be a detectable effect," Bergner explained. "But because 'Oumuamua was so small, we think that it produced sufficient force to power this acceleration."