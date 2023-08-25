Simulation model tests how immune cells react to space flight

​​Life in space alters human physiology in a variety of ways, including stretching the spine, decreasing bone density, and expanding the brain cavity.

A new study reveals that spaceflight may also negatively impact astronauts' immune systems.

Through a series of simulation-based tests, a team of researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet evaluated the changes in the T cells under the influence of microgravity.

T cells are white blood cells called lymphocytes that play an important role in resisting germ attacks and protecting our bodies from infections.

However, in the absence of gravity, T cells' function could plummet, making them less efficient in fighting infection.