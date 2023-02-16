Singapore releases millions of disease-ridden mosquitoes. Here's why

How are disease-ridden mosquitoes preventing illnesses?

All of the mosquitoes in the NEA are Aedes aegypti, according to Undark, which is a type that may infect humans with viruses like dengue. Each year, up to 400 million people get infected with the dengue virus, and approximately 40,000 die from severe dengue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, NEA's confined mosquitoes are free of disease. They have been exposed to a bacteria known as Wolbachia, which they will transmit to the next generation in an effort to halt the deadly viral infection.

Aedes aegypti mosquitos no longer readily transmit the dengue virus to humans when infected with Wolbachia. Additionally, though in rare instances and in a way not yet fully understood, the bacterium can prevent mosquitoes from reproducing. When males mate with local Wolbachia-free females, the females lay eggs that won't hatch, and in time the number of mosquitoes decreases.

NEA researchers in Singapore have released male mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia parasite since 2016. By 2019, they were releasing up to 2 million insects each week; thanks to automation, that figure increased to as many as 5 million per week in 2022.

In intervention areas, this has so far resulted in sharp declines in Aedes aegypti numbers in the wild as well as significantly less dengue virus.