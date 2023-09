Researchers from the University of Cordoba and the University of Bern have unveiled a fascinating glimpse into the past.

A statement released by the University of Córdoba sheds light on the ways in which prehistoric societies modified human bones for purposes that extend beyond mere consumption.

The study, led by Zita Laffranchi and Marco Milella, delves into the archaeological treasure trove of the Cueva de los Mármoles (Cave of Marbles) in Priego de Córdoba, Spain.

Their investigation, published in the journal PLoS ONE, has unearthed a remarkable story of rituals and cultural practices that spanned from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age.