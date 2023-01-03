Skip Zoom? Holographic tech allows you to 'beam' into your next meeting

The original, patented hologram device from Proto M, created by a Los Angeles firm called Proto, was this week announced as a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the category of Digital Health. Yup, that's two years in a row now.

Proto's 'Epic' human-sized hologram system is so lifelike that it gives the impression that there is an actual person (or item) within its seven-foot-tall machine — even if they are thousands of miles away and in an entirely different country.

According to the firm, the wifi-enabled device can be plugged into a standard wall outlet, and all one needs is a camera, white background and connection. With LunaNet now in the works, could we soon gain a more realistic feel of astronauts in space? After all, who's to say planet Earth is the limit?

"I appear like I'm a guy trapped in a box. This is how I believe people should be broadcasting – with their full body. People see a full body and they can have a deeper connection with the person beaming in," revealed Proto's CEO David Nussbaum to MailOnline.

Although Nussbaum's appearance was experienced in Proto's $6,900 desktop, tablet-like version, Proto M, the screen could still create a perception of depth, one in which a digital experience can be somewhat "felt," and without the lag typical of a Zoom call. On the subject of price, the Proto Epic would cost you at least $65,000.