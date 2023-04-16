Sloth visits Jupiter JUICE mission launch, becomes star

Yesterday, the European Space Agency was going about its business launching a massive Ariane 5 rocket that was carrying the JUICE spacecraft, which is destined for Jupiter's moons, into orbit from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

But as the cameras prepared to record this historic launch, they captured a strange but adorable little creature in the foreground.

A sloth had come to pay the rocket a visit perhaps to share its final goodbyes before the rocket took off.

The event quickly made headlines around the world, where many were all too eager to call the lively sloth the star of this rocket launch.

"Aside from the actual launch, this guy is definitely the star of ESA's JUICE telecast," Quantum Magazine's Nadia Drake tweeted.