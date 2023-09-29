CRISPR-based gene editing gets smaller, better "scissors"The team used genetic engineering to transform a smaller Cas12 protein into a powerful editing one.Ameya Paleja| Sep 29, 2023 10:01 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 10:01 AM ESTscience3D rendering of the CRISPR-Cas system at workMeletios Verras/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Tokyo have devised a new smaller but mightier gene editing enzyme, AsCas12f, that could potentially pave the way for treating patients of genetic diseases in the future, a press release said. Conventional gene engineering techniques involve extraction of the host cells, modifying them in the laboratory, and then reintroducing them into patients, which is a time-consuming affair. Gene editing using CRISPR-based systems is a more advanced and powerful tool that allows DNA sequences to be altered inside the cell.The technique uses a Cas-9 enzyme that serves as molecular scissors and can be precisely directed to a location inside the cell to cut the DNA. A supporting mechanism then introduces an alternate DNA sequence that holds the potential to either prevent mosquitoes from becoming carriers of malaria or increase the nutritional content of crops. See Also Related Chinese scientists report gene editing tool better than CRISPR CRISPR-like system capable of editing human genome uncovered in eukaryotes A new AI-powered gene-editing technique could be set to replace CRISPR Using the new genetic information coded into the nucleus, the cell then continues to function to produce new traits, which can potentially reverse a genetically inherited condition as well. Roadblocks to gene therapyGene editing using CRISPR-Cas9 has the potential to radically change our world. However, the relatively recent discovery has reached its limitations. The entire machinery needed to edit genes is transported to the cell in Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), which can enter the body virtually undetected by the immune system. The Cas9 protein is rather large; therefore, fewer enzymes can be packed into the AAVs. This limits the number of enzymes that can be carried into the cell, which has been a roadblock in advancing gene therapy. Researchers have been looking for small alternates and have found one in the Cas12 protein and found that the bacterium Axidibacillus sulfuroxidans has the most compact Cas12 enzyme. Dubbed AsCas12f, the Cas12 of the bacterium is only one-third the size of a regular Cas9. The only problem was that it barely showed any gene editing abilities inside human cells. Gene therapy can help cure genetically inherited diseasesmetamorworks/iStock Making Cas12 mightier than beforeA research team led by Osamu Nureki, a professor at the University of Tokyo, used "deep mutational scanning" to improve the gene editing abilities of AsCas12f by sequentially substituting every amino acid – the building block of the protein with all of the possible 20 amino acids that exist in the world. The approach helped the team identify 200 mutations that could improve AsCas12f's capabilities. The engineering team then improved AsCas12f and found that it exhibited 10 times as much editing ability as its unmodified counterpart. However, there exists a possibility that mutations included by the team may not be the most optimal ones. So, the researchers plan to use computational modeling to go through the possible combinations and make an even more powerful Cas12 enzyme. Experiments on live mice have demonstrated that the engineering AsCas12f, though smaller, is at least as effective as the Cas9 protein. "our next challenge is to actually administer gene therapy to aid people suffering from genetic disorders.," said Nureki in the press release. The research findings were published today in the journal Cell. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Improved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Is medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?As Cybertruck nears launch, rival Rivian hopeful of co-existenceGoogle's fight against US antitrust lawsuit begins next weekAround the world with no emissions with Solar Airship OneCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?Giorgio Rosa, the engineer who built his own islandGE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!How pressure improves battery materials in ball millingA "lost world" from a billion years ago discovered Job Board