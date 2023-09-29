CRISPR-based gene editing gets smaller, better "scissors"

Researchers at the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Tokyo have devised a new smaller but mightier gene editing enzyme, AsCas12f, that could potentially pave the way for treating patients of genetic diseases in the future, a press release said.

Conventional gene engineering techniques involve extraction of the host cells, modifying them in the laboratory, and then reintroducing them into patients, which is a time-consuming affair. Gene editing using CRISPR-based systems is a more advanced and powerful tool that allows DNA sequences to be altered inside the cell.

The technique uses a Cas-9 enzyme that serves as molecular scissors and can be precisely directed to a location inside the cell to cut the DNA. A supporting mechanism then introduces an alternate DNA sequence that holds the potential to either prevent mosquitoes from becoming carriers of malaria or increase the nutritional content of crops.