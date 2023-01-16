Korea’s smart lens technology could detect Alzheimer’s at early stages

The lens is inserted into the eye of the patient to detect the biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. The lens is also capable of detecting other neurological and degenerative brain diseases. In another research, it has been found that protein injections could help repair the heart muscle after a heart attack.

Alzheimer’s disease affects over 50 million people throughout the world. Although it develops in the human body without visible symptoms over the years, a mild cognitive impairment usually precedes the illness.

How researchers developed the technology?

The researchers studied the characteristics of the eye directly connected to the brain to discover these biomarkers. To do this, they developed a bio-sensing system using a bio-responsive module that can detect a range of biomarkers on an intraocular lens. By detecting the biomarkers, the system can express a signal in a special hydrogel pattern that contracts when reacted with the target biomarker. Scientists identify this pattern to detect Alzheimer’s disease at its early stages.

Researchers identify the target biomarker by analyzing the changes in the moiré signal generated by overlapping the hydrogel pattern with the designated reference grid. The research team used a specific signal with greater sensitivity than other methods to detect changes in the hydrogel pattern.

JaeJong Lee and Geehong Kim, the two main researchers working at the KIMM Nano-Manufacturing Technology Department, stated that developing this intraocular lens technology could help reduce social costs as it can diagnose various neurological illnesses, including Alzheimer's – the most common brain illness which can lead to various social issues. According to the researchers, the KIMM will continue to do deeper research on intraocular lens technology until it becomes possible to make it available for commercial use.