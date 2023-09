A newly engineered compound has shown promise in mice onboard the International Space Station (ISS) to prevent microgravity-induced bone loss.

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts developed this novel molecule-based treatment.

As per the official release, this could reduce the risk of developing "extreme bone loss from long-duration space travel as well as musculoskeletal degeneration on Earth".

Developing and testing the new molecule

The scientists delved into the medicinal attributes of a protein referred to as 'NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1),' which holds a crucial function in the overall growth and upkeep of human bone structures.