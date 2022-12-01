Ranches of the future will see cattle wear self-charging smart sensors

It is only a matter of time before these sensors were put to use in animal husbandry. However, using electrically chargeable devices is rather impractical on a large scale and that's where a self self-charging sensor comes in handy.

How does the sensor for cattle work?

Just like smartwatches are worn around wrists by humans, the sensors for the cattle would be tied around their ankles or even their necks. The charging takes place every time the animal moves around the ranch doing its regular activities.

“There is a tremendous amount of kinetic energy that can be harvested in cattle’s daily movements, such as walking, running, and even neck movement,” said Yajia Pan, an energy researcher at Southwest Jiaotong University in the press release.

The unique feature of the sensor is the energy harvester that can use even the weakest of kinetic motions to charge up the lithium battery of the sensor. The team has achieved this by using a motion enhancement mechanism using magnets and a pendulum that amplifies the small movements the animal makes.

Interestingly, the mechanism for the device was tested in humans and the researchers found that even a light jog could power the sensor enough to carry out temperature measurements.

The smart ranch future

The researchers' vision for the device is to deploy it to monitor information such as oxygen concentration, air temperature, humidity, amount of exercise, reproductive cycles, milk production, diseases, and much more.