Want more intense orgasms? Light up a spliff, says scientists
A recent study from scientists at East Carolina University and North Carolina State University has ascertained that weed consumers experience orgasm more intensely, according to non-smokers. But how?
As reported by Vice, 811 individuals in this new study, whose ages ranged from 18 to 85, were asked about their cannabis and sex practices. 64 percent of individuals identified as female, and 73 percent said they were in monogamous relationships.
More than half reported using cannabis daily, and 59 percent admitted to purposefully becoming high before intercourse to improve it. Fewer people used food, oil, or topical applications; most smoked flowers.
They reached multiple orgasms
Most of those who indicated they consume cannabis before masturbating reported that it improved their pleasure during solo sex. More than 70 percent of the participants in this study said greater desire and orgasm intensity.
The data from the poll revealed that marijuana helped more than 40 percent of women experience numerous orgasms, while there wasn't much of a difference in orgasm intensity between men and women.
“Overall, cannabis use tends to have a positive influence on perceived sexual functioning and satisfaction for individuals despite gender or age, and cannabis might help to decrease gender disparities in sexual pleasure,” the researchers wrote.
The results of the poll were not obtained in a scientific environment where the strain, dose, or physical consequences could be assessed; instead, they were based on respondents' self-reported views about their sex life and their preferred mode of intoxication. Additionally, they do not contrast the sex lives of these participants with those of non-participants.
Greater levels of satisfaction
The authors also point out that while those who admitted to intentionally smoking marijuana before sex expressed more significant levels of satisfaction than those who didn't, this could also be a case of self-fulfilling prophecy: thinking that smoking marijuana improves your bedtime may only give you the peace of mind or confidence to make it happen.
“These results may be because of the mental mindset that using cannabis will increase pleasure due to the aphrodisiac notions of cannabis rather than a true physiological effect,” they wrote. “However, the relaxation effects of cannabis may contribute to increased desire or reduced inhibitions that might contribute to increased sexual functioning and satisfaction.”
The study was published in the Journal of Cannabis Research on January 20.
Study abstract:
The purpose of this study was to examine the perceived influence of cannabis on sexual functioning and satisfaction. This study used Kaplan’s and Masters and Johnson’s sexual response cycle (desire, excitement, orgasm, plateau, resolution) and included satisfaction to complete the sexual response cycle. Given increased attention in the research literature to the potential benefits of cannabis and the lack of research on the sexual benefits of cannabis use, the current study was completed. The final sample was 811 participants ranging in age from 18 to 85 years old (M = 32.11). The majority of participants were identified as female (n = 536, 64.9%), White/Caucasian (n = 640, 78.9%), and college-educated (n = 650, 80.1%). Almost 25% of the participants were identified as LGBTQIA+ (n = 187, 23.1%). Most of the participants reported being in a monogamous sexual relationship (n = 598, 73.7%). Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, t-tests, one-way ANOVA, and multiple regression. Age and gender were not found to have significant effects on cannabis use and sexual functioning and satisfaction. Over 70% of participants reported increased desire (M = 4.05, SD = 0.962) and orgasm intensity (M = 4.05, SD = 0.884). Participants who reported masturbating indicated that cannabis enhanced their pleasure while masturbating (n = 620, 62.5%). Participants also stated that cannabis enhanced their sense of taste (n = 583, 71.9%) and touch (n = 576, 71.0%).
