There's a snake on the Sun and Solar Orbiter has spotted it

Because the temperature in the Sun is more than a million degrees centigrade, all its gas is in a plasma state. Plasma is what happens when a gas is so hot that its atoms begin to lose some of their outer particles, called electrons. This loss provides the gas with an electric charge making it susceptible to magnetic fields. The snake plasma in the Sun is following a long filament of the gas giant’s magnetic field that is reaching from one side of the celestial object to another.

“You're getting plasma flowing from one side to the other but the magnetic field is really twisted. So you're getting this change in direction because we're looking down on a twisted structure,” said David Long, Mullard Space Science Laboratory (UCL), UK, who is heading up the investigation into the phenomenon.

Observations from this event have been compiled to create a movie as a short time-lapse. The images in the clip come from the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager onboard Solar Orbiter. In reality, the snake took around three hours to complete its journey traveling at around 170 kilometers per second but the video showcases it in a matter of minutes.

Researchers have deduced that the snake began from a solar active region that later erupted, ejecting billions of tonnes of plasma into space. They speculate that the possibility exists that the snake was a precursor to this blast.