Social pressure is the best way to get people to act on climate change

There’s no doubt that global warming is here and action needs to be taken. Most of that responsibility lies with governments and companies but ordinary people need to make changes in their everyday lives. The question then becomes how do we guide people to more climate-friendly behaviors?

New research collected the results of 430 individual studies that analyzed environment-related behaviors and how they were achieved through several interventions, including financial incentives and educational campaigns.

This is according to a report by Scientific American published on Wednesday.

The study found that financial incentives and social pressure worked better at changing behaviors than did education or feedback.

In fact, the study found that overall education was “not very effective” at actually changing behaviors, told Scientific American study co-author Magnus Bergquist, a psychologist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. “Just knowing what’s right, or healthy, or environmentally friendly isn’t really a sufficient model for changing behaviors,” Bergquist added.

Social pressure most effective

It was social pressure that had the most significant effect on behavioral change.

“People judge their own behavior against what others are doing. There’s a strong tendency to conform to social norms,” told Scientific American Susan Joy Hassol, director of Climate Communication, a nonprofit science and outreach project.

For example, “those who know someone who has stopped flying because of climate change are more likely to curtail their own flying—and the effect is increased if it’s a high-profile person that’s stopped flying,” added Hassol, who was not involved with the new study. “This social contagion is why it’s so important to talk about the climate actions you take.”