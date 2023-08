In preparation for NASA’s 2.5 billion-mile (4 billion-kilometer) journey to study a material-rich asteroid, the space agency installed enormous solar arrays on the spacecraft’s orbiter.

The high-power solar electric propulsion system was provided by Maxar Technologies based in Palo Alto, California.

NASA stated, “The twin wings were re-stowed and will remain tucked away on the sides of the orbiter until the spacecraft leaves Earth after passing the deployment test.”

Watch the installation of the massive solar arrays below:

Deciphering nickel-iron asteroid

The mission aims to study a unique metal asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. A statement by the project says, “What makes the asteroid Psyche unique is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, one of the building blocks of our solar system.”