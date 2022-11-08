Solar cells one-thousandth the size of human hair can resist space radiation

As more satellites head to Earth's middle orbit, they will be exposed to more severe space radiation

It is becoming more and more vital to employ satellites to middle Earth orbits, such as the Molniya orbit, as low Earth orbit becomes congested. However, the proton radiation band around Earth is traversed by this, meaning that radiation-tolerant cell designs will be required for these higher orbits.

Studying distant planets and moons will also require radiation-tolerant cells. For instance, Europa, a moon of Jupiter, has one of the solar system's harshest radiation environments. Therefore, radiation-tolerant equipment will be necessary to land a solar-powered spacecraft on Europa.

The surface of each cell is roughly one-thousandth the thickness of a human hair

The researchers used the semiconductor gallium arsenide to construct two types of photovoltaic devices. One was an on-chip design created by stacking various materials- one on top of the other.

The cells included an ultrathin layer of light-absorbing gas, which is key to their radiation tolerance. The surface of each cell is only 120 nanometers thick, or roughly one-thousandth the thickness of a human hair, according to the researchers. This design also involved these cells being bordered by electrically-conducting metals.

The alternative method used a silver back mirror to improve light absorption.

Protons from the Dalton Cumbrian Nuclear Facility blasted two novel types of photovoltaics

The devices were attacked with protons produced at the Dalton Cumbrian Nuclear Facility in the United Kingdom to simulate the effects of radiation in space. Cathodoluminescence, a method that can estimate the extent of radiation damage, was used to compare the performance of photovoltaic devices before and after exposure.