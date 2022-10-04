Solar eclipse archives show the Earth’s changing rotation

This leads to the question, what can we learn from ancient solar eclipse records?

Eclipses during the Byzantine Empire

Past records on solar eclipses reveal the change in rotation of the Earth over a short time frame. Researchers studied historical documents from around 1,500 years ago, and identified five total solar eclipses seen around the Eastern Mediterranean during that time, from the fourth to seventh centuries A.D. They pinpointed the probable times and locations of each eclipse. The five eclipses were in A.D. 346, 418, 484, 601 and 693.

Research and discoveries

The new study was published in The Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific and it identified solar eclipses during a time period when it was previously difficult to pinpoint them. Researchers reviewed records during the Byzantine Empire so they could find total solar eclipse data around the Eastern Mediterranean in the fourth through seventh centuries. They used these documents to see how the Earth’s rotation has changed over thousands of years.

However, due to the historical nature of this study, some important details may have been left out by those who recorded the events many centuries ago, data that could be vital to present day astronomers, including accurate locations and times.