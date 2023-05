Long before the genesis of life, Earth was a ball of rock. After a series of meteor showers, volcanic eruptions, and other supernatural events, the earliest forms of life, which we now know to be microscopic organisms, came about. Historical evidence and fossils, which left their imprints on rocks and other formations, tell us that life began at least 3.5 billion years ago.

However, the environmental conditions which led to the complexity of the Earth’s chemistry are poorly known.

A new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Life says that the first building blocks of life may have emerged from an active young Sun’s eruptions. The international team of researchers found that high-energy particles emerging from our Sun’s superflares helped in creating organic molecules – amino acids and carboxylic acids, the basic building blocks of proteins and organic life – in the Earth's atmosphere.