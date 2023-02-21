Self-assembling nanoparticles could help scale solar energy harvesters

Solar thermal technology is an upcoming method of harvesting the sun's energy which converts the incident light into thermal energy. The major challenge in its adoption is the dissipation of energy while also maintaining high absorption. Current methods of energy harvesting rely on micro or nano-engineering.

Solar energy is transferred as an electromagnetic wave within a broad frequency range. “A good solar-thermal harvester should be able to absorb the wave and get hot, thereby converting solar energy into thermal energy," said Ying Li of Zhejiang University, who was involved in the research. "The process requires a high absorbance (100 percent is perfect), and a solar harvester should also suppress its thermal radiation to preserve the thermal energy, which requires a low thermal emissivity (zero means no radiation).”

To do so, current methods design a harvester with a periodic nanophotonic structure. The rigidity of the pattern and high fabrication costs, though, have led to the flexibility and scalability of these modules.

Self-assembling nanoparticles

The research collaboration designed a device that uses a quasiperiodic nanoscale pattern. In this pattern, the molecules are largely arranged in an alternating and consistent pattern, while some regions contain random defects. These defects, however, do not have an impact on the performance of the harvester. Instead, since the design requirements are not that strict, it provides an advantage when it comes to scalability.