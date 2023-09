A last-minute modification to the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) occulter on the Solar Orbiter spacecraft has resulted in the successful capture of an ultraviolet image of the Sun's corona, as announced in a recent press release by the European Space Agency (ESA).

This development provides a never-before-seen view of our closest star, revealing previously hidden details previously hidden with traditional coronagraphs.

Significantly, the EUI occulter mode extends the reach of solar observation, allowing scientists to explore the Sun's atmosphere deeper.

A last-minute hack

While the EUI was being built, a last-minute adjustment to the safety door on the instrument's front enabled it to observe deeper into its intended target area than initially planned.