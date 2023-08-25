Solar Orbiter finds plasma jets that may fuel solar wind

The Sun is a dynamic star that incessantly emits a high amount of energy into space. Our host star lies at the heart of our solar system, but it holds back many secrets about what’s happening inside it.

Solar scientists are now able to solve some of the Sun's long-standing mysteries thanks to a fleet of orbiting missions meant to investigate its dynamics.

One such long-unsolved enigma that has baffled scientists is the origin of solar winds, a continuous stream of charged particles, such as plasma, rushing from the Sun's outer atmosphere across the solar system.

Now, Solar Orbiter, the next-generation sun explorer, has found a promising clue about the origin of the solar winds.