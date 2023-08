In June, surpassing a global temperature threshold directly impacted southern European nations, triggering scorching heatwaves that brought about severe consequences, including wildfires and droughts leading to deaths.

However, solar power production in southern Europe played a crucial role in mitigating the crisis to some extent.

Solar power compensated for the energy shortage amid the heatwaves of past weeks, which saw record-breaking temperatures and an unparalleled surge in air conditioning demand, Reuters reported.

Additionally, solar power is gained best during summer as the sun’s radiation is strongest around the hottest part of the day. The energy generation met the electricity demand for cooling and contributed to energy security.