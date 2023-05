A team of researchers from Sandia National Laboratories has developed simple solar-powered balloons that can be made for less than $50 from common building materials. Made from painter’s plastic, tape, and a dash of charcoal dust, each is 20 feet (6 meters ) to 23 feet (7 meters) tall and can be built on a basketball court.

The balloons require no energy input other than sunlight and can soar to 70,000 feet (21 kilometers) relatively easily. The balloons were developed to carry scientific payloads into the stratosphere.

The stratosphere, a layer of Earth's atmosphere, is known for its peacefulness as it is seldom disturbed by airplanes or turbulence. Despite that, microphones in the stratosphere capture diverse sounds that cannot be heard elsewhere. These sounds comprise natural occurrences such as colliding ocean waves and thunder, human-made sounds such as wind turbines or explosions, and even mysterious sounds with no known source.