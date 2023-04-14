Solar sails could be used to reach far edges of our solar system, says study

That’s what a solar sail innovation is all about. Shedding some light on this popular concept, a new paper has explored possibilities of conducting science observations by bringing together solar sails and miniaturized satellite technology.

Scientists and engineers can use this method to send solar sail-based probes to the far reaches of our solar system, where sending a spacecraft would be difficult.

“Together, small satellites with lightweight instruments and solar sails offer affordable access to deep regions of the solar system, also making it possible to realize hard-to-reach trajectories that are not constrained to the ecliptic plane,” reads the paper.

The Sundiver concept

The authors have named it a Sundiver concept, which offers several advantages over traditional space missions. Using solar sails would enable the development of lighter spacecraft, which could then carry larger payloads. When compared to older propulsion techniques, it can be propelled to reach far-flung parts of the solar system at breathtaking speeds.

This is due to the fact that its pushing efficiency is directly proportional to the amount of sunlight that falls on the sails. As a result, the closer the spacecraft gets to the sun, the faster it moves. Furthermore, traveling close to the sun allows the Sundiver to easily perform gravity-assist maneuvers to change trajectory.

As per Universe Today, a Sundiver-based mission could carry a payload of 15 kg at up to 7 AU per year, which is twice the speed of Voyager, the current fastest mission to the outer solar system.

Interestingly, this power can be used to propel the spacecraft to any location in the solar system in a relatively short period of time, including the Oort cloud. It would allow reaching the “Jovian system in two years, and Saturn in three. The same technologies could allow reaching solar polar orbits in less than two years. Fast, cost-effective, and maneuverable sailcraft that may travel outside the ecliptic plane open new opportunities for affordable solar system exploration, with great promise for heliophysics, planetary science, and astrophysics,” adds the paper.