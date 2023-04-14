Solar sails could be used to reach far edges of our solar system, says study
For centuries, astronomers have gazed up at the sky, wondering, "What's out there?"
Nearly 400 years ago, astronomer Johannes Kepler postulated that the comet's tails were caused by a solar "breeze". NASA highlights that this intriguing observation prompted him to propose that "ships and sails proper for heavenly air should be fashioned" in order to travel through space. However, this famous astronomer had no idea that the best way to propel a solar sail is with sunlight, not solar wind.
That’s what a solar sail innovation is all about. Shedding some light on this popular concept, a new paper has explored possibilities of conducting science observations by bringing together solar sails and miniaturized satellite technology.
Scientists and engineers can use this method to send solar sail-based probes to the far reaches of our solar system, where sending a spacecraft would be difficult.
“Together, small satellites with lightweight instruments and solar sails offer affordable access to deep regions of the solar system, also making it possible to realize hard-to-reach trajectories that are not constrained to the ecliptic plane,” reads the paper.
The Sundiver concept
The authors have named it a Sundiver concept, which offers several advantages over traditional space missions. Using solar sails would enable the development of lighter spacecraft, which could then carry larger payloads. When compared to older propulsion techniques, it can be propelled to reach far-flung parts of the solar system at breathtaking speeds.
This is due to the fact that its pushing efficiency is directly proportional to the amount of sunlight that falls on the sails. As a result, the closer the spacecraft gets to the sun, the faster it moves. Furthermore, traveling close to the sun allows the Sundiver to easily perform gravity-assist maneuvers to change trajectory.
As per Universe Today, a Sundiver-based mission could carry a payload of 15 kg at up to 7 AU per year, which is twice the speed of Voyager, the current fastest mission to the outer solar system.
Interestingly, this power can be used to propel the spacecraft to any location in the solar system in a relatively short period of time, including the Oort cloud. It would allow reaching the “Jovian system in two years, and Saturn in three. The same technologies could allow reaching solar polar orbits in less than two years. Fast, cost-effective, and maneuverable sailcraft that may travel outside the ecliptic plane open new opportunities for affordable solar system exploration, with great promise for heliophysics, planetary science, and astrophysics,” adds the paper.
According to the paper, such missions could be modularized to reach different destinations while carrying specialized instruments. The solar sail spacecraft would be able to drop any small payload or simply fly by the celestial object to gather scientific data.
What's more, future advancements and technologies may also allow CubeSats to dock with larger satellites in orbit using this concept.
As a result, a wide range of possibilities for studying the solar system is opened up, along with acquiring robust scientific results.
The solar sail technology is still in its early stages of development, but it is gaining traction in the science community. With the faster pace of development, space agencies may soon be sending ultra-fast solar sailing to the exciting and unknown places of our solar system. And, hopefully, this ground-breaking idea will usher in a new era of space exploration.
This study is led by astrophysicist Dr. Slava Turyshev, and the results have been uploaded to the preprint server.
Study abstract:
Recently, we witnessed how the synergy of small satellite technology and solar sailing propulsion enables new missions. Together, small satellites with lightweight instruments and solar sails offer affordable access to deep regions of the solar system, also making it possible to realize hard-to-reach trajectories that are not constrained to the ecliptic plane. Combining these two technologies can drastically reduce travel times within the solar system, while delivering robust science. With solar sailing propulsion capable of reaching the velocities of ~5-10 AU/yr, missions using a rideshare launch may reach the Jovian system in two years, Saturn in three. The same technologies could allow reaching solar polar orbits in less than two years. Fast, cost-effective, and maneuverable sailcraft that may travel outside the ecliptic plane open new opportunities for affordable solar system exploration, with great promise for heliophysics, planetary science, and astrophysics. Such missions could be modularized to reach different destinations with different sets of instruments. Benefiting from this progress, we present the "Sundiver" concept, offering novel possibilities for the science community. We discuss some of the key technologies, the current design of the Sundiver sailcraft vehicle and innovative instruments, along with unique science opportunities that these technologies enable, especially as this exploration paradigm evolves. We formulate policy recommendations to allow national space agencies, industry, and other stakeholders to establish a strong scientific, programmatic, and commercial focus, enrich and deepen the space enterprise and broaden its advocacy base by including the Sundiver paradigm as a part of broader space exploration efforts.