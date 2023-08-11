Solar spacecraft to make its first Earth flyby after 17 years

After nearly 17 years, a spacecraft will make a flyby past its home planet, Earth.

NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft will travel between the Sun and Earth this Saturday, August 12.

According to the space agency’s official release, this first visit to the Earth presents a unique opportunity to learn more about our nearest star.

On October 25, 2006, NASA launched the Solar TErrestrial RElations Observatory mission (STEREO) to investigate and collect data on the Sun's dynamics and immediate surroundings.

The first flyby from Earth

STEREO-A will work with other orbiting solar probes during the Earth flyby to achieve stereoscopic vision or multiple-perspective. This vision is particularly beneficial for extracting 3D information from two-dimensional (flat) photos.