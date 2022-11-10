The next "big one" solar storm could send decimate our electrical infrastructure

While our planet has shields against this most of the time (or else we'd have never evolved), these waves of particles can prove very dangerous for technology. In a world so reliant on hardware that processes 1s and 0s and runs many aspects of our lives, could the next severe space weather event send us back 100s of years?

Let's find out.

What is space weather?

Space weather describes variations in the space environment that results from activity on the Sun's surface. Although the Sun is very far from Earth, about 93 million miles (150 million kilometers), this space weather can impact our planet and the rest of the Solar System.

Space weather originates from the Sun. homas Faull/iStock

At its worst, it even has the potential to damage satellites and can even trigger power outages on Earth! But, you may be wondering, how exactly does the Sun impact Earth this way?

The Sun continuously spews gas and particles into space in a constant stream of particles known as the solar wind. The particles that make up this "wind" originate from the Sun's corona, its heated outer atmosphere.

Since these particles tend to be charged, they can, in theory, seriously disrupt any electrical systems they encounter. Not only that, but these particles are moving up to a million miles per hour toward Earth in the process.

While this might sound ominous, our home planet does have a strong natural defense to protect everything on its surface; the Earth's magnetic field, or magnetosphere.

The Earth's atmosphere also acts like a giant blanket of gases. We are largely shielded from the solar wind bombardment by our magnetic field and atmosphere, which work together like a gigantic planetary-scale shield.

The Earth's atmopshere and magnetic field act like a shield against space weather. AleksandarGeorgiev/iStock

This shield effectively deflects most of the Sun's solar wind, protecting the planet. The side of the magnetic field that faces the Sun is compressed and flattened by the particles. The magnetic field's other side extends into a long tail in a teardrop shape.

However, sometimes charged particles penetrate this shield. They then flow along Earth's magnetic field lines towards the poles. When these particles hit the atmosphere, we are treated to glowing light shows known as auroras.

How dangerous is space weather?

In short, it can be potentially very dangerous for us here on Earth. To our technology, that is, not to life on Earth.

The Sun's magnetic activity can occasionally cause intense solar storms. During these storms, the solar wind becomes significantly more potent. These more substantial, more violent space weather events can be hazardous.

Solar flares may also occur during a solar storm. These are brief eruptions of intense high-energy radiation from the Sun's surface. Massive amounts of energy are shot through space at the speed of light by these events. They can occasionally also be accompanied by powerful solar eruptions of energetic and highly magnetized plasma known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

When these outbursts reach Earth, anything not enshrouded within Earth's magnetic field or atmosphere can be in genuine danger of severe damage. Satellites, for example, are particularly vulnerable to such events.

A long filament of solar material forming a coronal mass ejection. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Wikimedia Commons

While that may not sound like a severe problem initially, remember that our modern world relies on satellites for communications and navigation.

And this exact thing happened only a few months ago when a solar storm, albeit relatively small, knocked out a news transmission satellite.

But, even infrastructure "safely" located on Earth's surface might not be entirely safe from such events. Electricity power grids, for example, can and will be affected by solar storm events.

While most people on Earth are relatively safe, astronauts in space can also be at risk from solar storm radiation.

So, is there any way to predict when extreme space weather might be incoming?

In a way, yes, but such early warning systems aren't of great use. This is because solar storms can occur abruptly and impact Earth within minutes.

The timing and intensity of solar storms are subject to scientific prediction, similar to how scientific prediction is used to generate a weather forecast for weather on Earth.

In fact, NASA and other agencies operate a collection of instruments that keep an eye on the Sun and space weather.

For instance, NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) keeps track of coronal mass ejections. Other satellites, such as the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) and NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) R-series, track the Sun and look for solar storms and variations in the solar wind.

These give scientists the data they need to send out alarms that could help stop any damage.

How do solar storms damage electronics?

As mentioned above, solar storms (especially those from solar flares or CMEs) are made of masses of charged and fast-moving particles. When large storms are directed toward Earth, they can, and often do, cause haywire with electronics in much the same way as an electromagnetic pulse (EMP).

Solar storms can severely damage electrical circuits. eyesfoto/iStock

Just like when a massive electromagnetic field is created when an EMP weapon is "detonated," this can result in short-circuiting various electronic devices, including computers, satellites, radios, radar receivers, and even ordinary traffic lights.