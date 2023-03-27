Solar System 2.0? James Webb data sheds new light on Earth-like planet

Unfortunately, in this planet's case, the resemblance to Earth is only skin deep. The "Earth-sized exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b shows no sign of an atmosphere", the scientists behind the observation explained in a press statement.

A Solar System 2.0?

All planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system had been previously observed with the transmission spectroscopy technique using the Hubble or Spitzer Space Telescopes.

A July 2016 study based on the Hubble data showed that TRAPPIST-1b and c were unlikely to have hydrogen-dominated atmospheres like the ones typical of gas giants. This strengthened the case that these planets were likely rocky and could possibly hold onto liquid water.

However, no atmospheric features had ever been detected in the exoplanets of the star system, despite the fact that the four closest planets were in the habitable zone of their star system.

The researchers used Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to observe mid-to-long wavelength radiation emanating from the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1b. The planet is the closest to the system's M dwarf star and it orbits its host star in only 1.9 Earth days.

It receives four times as much irradiation as the Earth receives from the Sun, meaning thermal emissions from the exoplanet could be measurable and could shed light on the planet's atmosphere.