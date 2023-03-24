Huge solar tornado the height of 14 Earths spotted on sun

The odd occurrence: solar tornado

Tornadoes on Earth are fueled by wind, whereas tornadoes on the Sun are shaped by magnetism.

The sun is a fiery, massive ball of boiling gas and plasma made up of hot, charged particles. As these move around the sun, they generate magnetic fields that twist and form a spiral – eventually erupting vast clouds of plasma into surrounding space.

This tornado-like occurrence lasted three weeks before finally collapsing. According to SpaceWeather, the rotating filament began expanding on March 14 and exploded on March 18 in a "cloud of magnetized gas."

It soared to a height of approximately 75,000 miles (120,000 kilometers) or 14 Earths.

The solar tornado's demise churned out plasma into the surrounding space. However, no damage was done to the Earth.

The solar event captured from Earth

Many amateur astronomers captured this fiery formation by pointing their telescopes at the sun's north pole.

"This 14-Earths-tall swirling column of plasma was raining moon-sized gobs of incandescent material on the sun," astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy tweeted.

"I can't imagine a more hellish place," he added.

I spent 3 hours yesterday with my solar telescope pointed at a tall tornado-y looking thing on the sun. This 14-Earths-tall swirling column of plasma was raining moon-sized gobs of incandescent material on the sun. I can't imagine a more hellish place. pic.twitter.com/dewzNEAEJA — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

Another individual, Apollo Lasky, also composed a short video using images from SDO.

"This thing was twisting and growing for three days. I've never seen anything like it in all my years of watching the sun. It never stops--amazing!" Apollo told Spaceweather.com.