Submarine landslides or underwater landslides are global geohazards. They can develop almost anywhere on the seafloor where sufficient sediment is deposited.

They can displace vast amounts of sediment and give birth to tsunamis which often have massive socio-economic impacts through human displacement and destruction of infrastructure.

And now a team of researchers has identified uncovered layers of weak sediments some hundreds of meters below the seafloor, which are prone to failure and may create gigantic tsunami waves. Once again.

Researchers visited the area in 2017 and then again in 2018 as part of an international expedition and collected sediments extending hundreds of meters beneath the seafloor.