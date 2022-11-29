Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth

Large meteorites are rare but do occur, such as the one that fell near the town of El Ali in Somalia a couple of years ago. The celestial piece of rock weighs a massive 16.5 tons (15 tonnes) and yet is the ninth-largest meteorite ever found.

Two new minerals in the meteorite

A small piece of the meteorite weighing about 2.5 ounces (70 grams) was sent to the University of Alberta for classification, and the researchers found two minerals that are not found on Earth. "Whenever you find a new mineral, it means that the actual geological conditions, the chemistry of the rock, was different than what's been found before," said Chris Herd, a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences as well as the curator of the Meteorite Collection at the university.

Working with researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and California Insitute of Technology, Herd has classified the meteorite as an Iron IAB complex, which is composed of meteoritic iron and silicate inclusions.

Herd's research was also aided by the Electron Microprobe Laboratory at the University of Alberta, where an initial analysis revealed the presence of the two minerals. Research of this type usually takes a considerable amount of work to confirm the presence of a new mineral. However, in this case, the two minerals identified had been synthetically created before, so the researchers could match their compositions quickly to confirm their discovery.

One of the meteorites in University of Alberta's Meteorite Collection University of Alberta

Interestingly, there is a third new mineral that is under consideration, and its presence can only be confirmed after further analysis of completed.