This sound-powered underwater camera could dramatically boost climate monitoring

The study was performed at the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and released in the journal Nature Communications.

The autonomous underwater camera

The camera, which was designed to be powered independently of a battery, runs on electric current but is generated from piezoelectric panels on its housing. The panels are acted on by sound waves, causing the panels to produce an electric charge, which is then transferred to a supercapacitor. The capacitor can hold an electrical charge, not unlike a battery, but in this case, the piezoelectric motion acts like a constant source of power.

Backscatter Imaging Diagram NatureCommunication

It's hard to take underwater images

It is very difficult presently to take underwater photos and images autonomously over a long period. The nature of powering such devices is itself a limiting proposition. There must be a ship tethered to the camera providing power, or a ship must return periodically to a camera's location to charge batteries. Researchers have now taken a leap in solving the problem of powering undersea cameras.

100,000 times more efficient

The battery-free wireless camera is about 100,000 times more energy efficient than any other underwater camera used today. The camera can take high-resolution color photos, even in low-light scenarios and environments. It then transmits the data wirelessly to a base station.

Battery-Free Underwater Imaging Nature Communication

The camera is autonomous and can run indefinitely, powered by sound from the ocean. It converts mechanical energy from sound waves traveling through water into electrical energy that then powers communications and imaging. After the image data is collected and encoded, the camera then uses the sound waves that power it to transmit the data back to a receiver that can then reconstruct the data into images.

The camera can run for weeks all alone

Because it has its own power source, the autonomous camera can run for weeks or even months without needing a person to interact with it. It wouldn't need to be retrieved for long periods of time allowing scientists to map and photograph unknown portions of the ocean, searching for new species of animals and plants.