Sound waves filmed within diamond crystal in a first

In a first of its kind, scientists have now observed soundwaves moving through a diamond crystal using a novel X-ray method.

The group led by researchers from the Technical University of Denmark employed a technique using an X-ray microscope that could see acoustic waves within mm-sized crystals with subpicosecond precision. This enabled the team to see how mechanical energy thermalizes across timeframes ranging from picoseconds to microseconds by directly visiting the creation, propagation, branching, and energy dissipation of longitudinal and transverse acoustic waves in a diamond.

The findings of this process could pave the path for rapid imaging of solid objects, including metals, ceramics, rocks, and bones.