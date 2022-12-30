SpaceX may have to come to the rescue of the stranded ISS crew if the Russian plan fails

A severe leak that saw coolant shooting out of the Russian capsule occurred two weeks ago on the Soyuz spacecraft that carried the Americans Frank Rubio, Sergey Prokopyev, and Dmitri Petelin to the ISS in September.

Roscosmos, Russia's equivalent of NASA, is attempting to figure out how to return the three crew members to Earth by March, when they are scheduled to leave. They are also trying to figure out what caused the damage and how bad it is.

The Soyuz might still be used to return the trio home if safety inspections are successful. As an alternative, Roscosmos might be able to deliver them to the ISS in an empty Soyuz.

However, NASA might intervene if Roscosmos finds its options inadequate.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the American space agency had talked to SpaceX about the possibility of sending Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin back to Earth in one of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

NASA spokeswoman Sandra Jones told Reuters, "We have asked SpaceX a few questions on their capability to return additional crew members on Dragon if necessary, but that is not our prime focus at this time."

It's unclear if NASA's investigation is focused on adding more seats to the Crew Dragon spacecraft currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The spaceship with four Crew-5 members on board arrived at the orbital outpost in October. It won't leave again until March. It's also plausible that NASA wants SpaceX to launch an empty Crew Dragon to the International Space Station to rescue the three crew members.