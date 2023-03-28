Space triggers at least 37 protein changes in humans, reveals new study

“Under normal gravity conditions, SUMO is known to respond to stress and to play a critical role in many cellular processes, including DNA damage repair, cytoskeleton regulation, cellular division, and protein turnover,” said Professor Rita Miller, who led the study in a press release.

“This is the first time that SUMO has been shown to have a role in the cell’s response to microgravity.”

SUMO can interact with proteins through two chemical bonds: non-covalent interactions with binding partners or covalent bonding to target lysines.

In yeast cells - a common model organism for studying cellular processes - the researchers examined both types of interactions. They examined cells that had gone through six cellular divisions in either normal Earth gravity or microgravity simulation using a specialized cell culture vessel created by NASA.

They started by comparing the protein expression levels for cells that experienced each gravity condition to determine which microgravity stress impacted cellular processes. They then used mass spectroscopy to more precisely determine which proteins interacted with SUMO to determine what was causing these protein changes.

SUMO (red) is covalently linked to the TOG2 domain of Stu1, a microtubule associated protein (blue). Jeremy Sabo, Oklahoma State University

The researchers discovered 37 proteins that physically interacted with SUMO in the cells experiencing microgravity and displayed expression levels that were more than 50 percent different from those of the cells experiencing Earth gravity.