Dawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technology

Rocket propulsion emerged as a science by the early 20th century.

Americans and Soviets established competitive space programs after World War II.

By the 1960s, both developed rocket engines that would send satellites and humans to space.

Spacecraft have come a long way since the dawn of the Space Age. In terms of communications, navigation, computation, and profiles, there have been changes that are nothing short of revolutionary.

Between the launch of Sputnik 1 and the closing of the Apollo Era, missions to space went from rockets and orbital capsules to three-stage rockets and spacecraft that sent astronauts to the Moon.