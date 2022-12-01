A space geologist's Reddit Ask Me Anything session totally rocked. Here's why

Here's what we gathered from the session.

1. The last meteorite that fell to earth...is probably right now

It's true. Benedix confirmed the same to a Redditor who wondered if such events were common. But, the important point is that such material is very small, and larger impacts occur less often. "I know that earlier in November, a fireball was seen over Ontario that probably dropped some rocks, but none have been found yet. There is an inverse relationship between the size of the object and the frequency of impacts," wrote Benedix.

She then highlighted the asteroid that impacted the Earth 65 million years ago. That was about 10km in diameter. Objects that massive are "statistically" expected roughly every 100 years. "Objects that are about a meteor across are likely to hit every year - but that doesn't mean they will be a meteorite either," she added.

Professor Gretchen Benedix holds a sample of the Bunburra Rockhole meteorite, the first meteorite recovered by the Desert Fireball Network. Space Science and Technology Centre

2. We can mine in space but it needs to be cost-efficient

The main cost when it comes to extraterrestrial mining is getting off the Earth. "The moon's main resource at the moment is water ice - which can be converted to rocket fuel. This will make exploration of the solar system far cheaper overall," wrote Benedix.

3. It's not impossible to make a completely man-made planet. But

"it would be very very hard," responded Benedix to a Redditor with a valid question - What steps must one take to design a planet from early formation? "If you ever made snowballs or a snowman you've basically done the planet-building mechanism. Planets in our solar system form when tiny bits of dust start sticking together when they collide. The pieces get bigger and bigger and bigger until you have asteroid-sized objects. Then you can stick those together and form planets," said Benedix.