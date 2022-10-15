What does space smell like? Expert recreates 4 aromas from astronaut accounts

Still, we can smell space indirectly. Past descriptions of "sweet smelling welding fumes" or "a British summer barbecue," provided by NASA's Donald Petit and ESA's Tim Peak (respectively), serve as examples of what astronauts experienced after spacewalks.

Researchers can also make assumptions about how things might smell in space using various chemicals and elements found on Earth as well as elsewhere in the galaxy.

At New Scientist Live, Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with award-winning perfumer and Doctoral researcher in Astrobiology at the University of Westminster, Marina Barcenilla, whose project, AromAtom, is attempting to recreate the scents of space.

Astrochemistry is the study of molecules that form celestial bodies and space

The same atoms we observe on Earth also make up stars, planets, comets, and nebulas; the same periodic table regulates all ordinary matter throughout the universe. The study of how those atoms interact with one another in radically diverse surroundings to produce both common and uncommon compounds is known as astrochemistry.

"While studying astrochemistry, as a perfumer, I was always thinking, what does this smell like?," Marina Barcenilla, who studied astrochemistry and has worked in the perfume industry for nearly 30 years, told IE.

Her journey to create space smells began as a result of her curiosity.

"Studying the chemistry of Mars, or Neptune, or whatever planet, I would wonder what that would smell like." Through this curiosity, her journey to create the smells of space was born," she said.

Fragrances based on the accounts from astronauts

Space (Earth's orbit) smells like 'sweet welding fumes' dima_zel/ iStock

"I've been doing this since 2017, and the response is always the same. Some people are like, 'hmm this is strange'. And then you get the others who are like, 'oh my god, it stinks,' said Marina Barcenilla.

Barcenilla admits that she has never spoken to astronauts directly. Still, the Ph.D. student explained that some of the fragrances are based on the numerous accounts from astronauts, including those from the Apollo missions and the International Space Station (ISS) who spoke about, say, the 'smell of moondust on their suits.'

"Astronauts, quite a lot of them, have said that, 'they could smell things like charred meat or burnt rubber, or welding fumes.' And, in fact, one of these [fragrances] is based on account of Donald Pettit, who said that 'it smelled like sweet welding fumes,'" stated Barcenilla.