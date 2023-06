Beyond Earth, a less gravity environment poses a significant risk to the health of astronauts, particularly during longer-duration missions.

Understanding how the human body reacts to the space environment is crucial for the long term and designing countermeasures to protect astronauts' health.

Several scientific observations have previously revealed the effects of microgravity on the human body, ranging from changes in brain structure to decreased bone density.

Another new study shows how space travel may modify the expression of some genes in white blood cells (WBCs), which fight infections. This, in turn, may weaken the astronauts' immune systems.

Infections in space

Studies have already documented evidence that an astronaut’s body may be more susceptible to contracting infections while in space.