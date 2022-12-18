Space university: You can now learn about humanity's star-bound future in college

My article on the “separation of church and space” got way more attention outside academia than all my other work combined. Since then, I’ve pursued more space-oriented work on evangelical support for space exploration during the Trump administration and the effects of race on attitudes toward space exploration, and space policy education. When I was given the opportunity to design and teach a special-topics course about society and space, I jumped at the chance.

What does the course explore?

This course equips students, mostly engineering and business majors, to see space exploration not only as rocket science but also as a topic for social science. We look at humanity’s space activities from the standpoint of politics, economics, and sociology. There are actually recognized subfields called astropolitics, the economics of space, and astrosociology.

The class does a group project on how humanity should respond to the discovery of extraterrestrial life, microbial or intelligent. But we also examine many different day-to-day issues. These include how NASA funding is just “half a penny” – as the space agency says – of every U.S. tax dollar; and how leftover space junk will increasingly threaten humanity’s ability to launch rockets into orbit. Another topic we examine is how U.S. Space Force recruitment videos allude to ideas of “religious destiny” as new recruits are asked to ponder their ultimate purpose.

Nearly all topics and readings are multidisciplinary. For instance, our study of how different nations cooperate or compete in outer space is informed by international relations, game theory and cross-cultural management.