Long space voyages may cause astronauts' brain cavities to expand

Humanity is ushering in a new era of space exploration, where long spaceflights are bound to happen. This can pose major risks to the health of future explorers in several ways, ranging from decreasing bone density to causing alterations in brain function.

A team of University of Florida researchers has now tried to demystify how the brain reacts to long spaceflight.

Studying brain scans of 30 astronauts

The study collected before and after brain scans from 30 astronauts who have been to space. Eight of those went to space for a two-week mission, 18 for six months, and four for a year.

Changes in the ventricles of the brain were observed when the before and after images were compared. Ventricles are interconnected cavities that contain cerebrospinal fluid to cushion the brain. Additionally, ventricles also provide nourishment and remove waste from the brain.