SpaceX capsule Endurance returns NASA astronauts safely home

The capsule parachuted into waters off the coast of Tampa just after 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT). It had onboard two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut, and one Russian cosmonaut.

The descent was a roughly nine-hour flight from the orbital research lab after being in the ISS for about five months. The Crew-5 team took off from Florida on October 6 to undertake routine science aboard the station.

Amongst the team were cosmonaut Anna Kikina, 38, who became the first Russian to fly on an American spacecraft in 20 years, and NASA flight commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, the first Native American woman sent into orbit.

NASA pilot Josh Cassada, 49, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, 59, were also on the mission, but they had four previous missions under their belt.

Endurance landing back on Earth. SpaceX/Twitter

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, a circular pod designed to launch atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, undocked from the space station early on Saturday morning and re-entered Earth's atmosphere around 8:11 p.m. EST (0111 GMT Sunday). On its trip, it withstood frictional heat that sent temperatures outside the capsule rising to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,930 degrees Celsius).