SpaceX's Dragon set to deliver beating human heart tissue to the ISS

The space station is located in low-Earth orbit, over 250 miles above the planet, and houses the ISS National Lab. This space lab conducts various biological experiments to test drugs and cellular therapies to address health complications caused by microgravity.

Experiments on beating heart tissues

The heart tissue chips will be used to conduct two studies — cardinal heart 2.0 and engineered heart tissues-2 — addressing health complications caused by microgravity

Cardinal heart 2.0 is a follow-up experiment to the first, which demonstrated that four weeks of microgravity exposure affected cell function and gene expression in the heart. For this, NASA uses heart organoids and 3D structures to test the efficacy of clinically approved drugs on heart issues caused by a prolonged stay in the microgravity environment.

The engineered heart-tissues study, on the other hand, aims to closely monitor how the heart muscle functions in microgravity. This is done through the use of 3D cultured cardiac muscle tissue.

The experiment is based on cardiomyocytes — the heart muscle responsible for contraction. These cells are grown using stem cells, which are the body's raw cells. Stem cells can be transformed into many different cell types, including cardiac muscle, nerve, and vascular cells.

The experiment employs a magnet that is synced with muscle cell contraction. The equipped sensors monitor the muscle contractions in real time as the magnet moves. As a result, scientists can better study cardiac function in microgravity.