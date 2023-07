Since the first Starlink satellites were launched to low Earth orbit (LEO) in 2019, they have had to make 50,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers, a SpaceX filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveals.

The filing points toward a massive rise in the number of avoidance maneuvers as the number of Starlink satellites in orbit continues to grow.

In an interview with Interesting Engineering (IE) last year, University of Regina astronomer Dr. Samantha Lawler warned that Starlink is increasing the potential for collisions in low Earth orbit and it has us on the brink of experiencing a potentially catastrophic Kessler Syndrome scenario.

We need to talk about Starlink

SpaceX's FCC report, filed on June 30, shows that the number of collision-avoidance maneuvers the company's Starlink mega-constellation is having to perform is rising dramatically.