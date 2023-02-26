'We are ready': SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronaut mission launch for NASA on track

"The crews are doing great. Spirits are high and they are ready to go," NASA's Dana Weigel, deputy ISS program manager, said during the conference.

Benji Reed, senior director of SpaceX's Human Spaceflight Program, added that work was still on the way for the mission to be a success.

"We will not fly until we're ready. We won't fly until the hardware is ready," said Reed. "We've done multiple reviews, and we'll continue to look at the data, the hardware and ensure that we're ready to fly these great folks and bring them home to their families when it's time."

Brian Cizek, launch weather officer for the U.S. Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron, revealed a 95 percent chance of favorable weather for the planned launch window. "Just a cumulus cloud maybe drifting at the wrong time, but very unlikely," Cizek explained.

Excitement is in the air

At a further press conference held for the crew members, Al-Neyadi expressed his excitement over the upcoming mission.

"We can't thank everybody enough that helped prepare us for this mission," Al-Neyadi said. "I can't ask for more of a team. I think we are ready physically, mentally, and technically. And we can't wait to launch to space and conduct the mission."