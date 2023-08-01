SpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphere

A Falcon 9 rocket launched from California by Elon Musk's SpaceX last week, July 19, may have punched a hole in the Earth's ionosphere, a report from Spaceweatherarchive.com reveals.

A new analysis by Boston University space physicist Jeff Baumgardner explained that it was "quite possible" the launch punched an ionospheric "hole" into the sky.

SpaceX rocket may have punched a hole in ionosphere

The ionosphere is a layer of electrically-charged plasma particles surrounding Earth at an altitude between 50-400 miles (80-650 km), right on the boundary between the upper atmosphere and space.

Many satellites orbit within or above the ionosphere, and signals beam through the layer, meaning it plays an important part in the world's communications infrastructure — GPS satellites, for example, beam their data through the ionosphere.