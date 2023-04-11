SpaceX's Starship might take off next week, Musk tweets

Many people said that this activity shows that the Starship project is getting close to being ready for an actual launch. Given Musk's recent tweet, this would seem to support this hypothesis.

Starship launch trending towards near the end of third week of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Besides this public announcement, Musk didn't provide a more precise timeframe, but it's possible that he had April 20 in mind because it's a significant holiday in the cannabis-consuming community. This would not be unusual, as the multibillionaire businessman enjoys making jokes and references to the date (4/20 or 420). In a tweet from last month, he seemed to hint at the prospect of an April 20 debut.

However, the schedule is not totally under SpaceX's control. The business is awaiting a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) license for an orbital launch. Therefore, it is generally best to hold off on booking any flights to South Texas.

In case you are unaware of what Starship is for, SpaceX is creating it to ferry cargo and people to the Moon, Mars, and potentially beyond. Musk thinks that the huge vehicle's ability to be used more than once will change how people travel to space.

And the spaceship is mighty indeed, with 33 of SpaceX's new Raptor engines powering the Super Heavy first stage of Starship, while the upper-stage spacecraft has six Raptors. When Starship successfully launches for the first time, its 33 first-stage engines will provide 16.5 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket in history.