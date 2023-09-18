35 times more species going extinct than a million years ago

Animals going extinct is part of evolution. Over the last 100 years, it is estimated that we have lost up to 500 species. This typically is a result of climate change, which leads to the inability of a species to adapt to changes in the environment.

A few of the species that have gone extinct include the Paradise Parrot, Sicilian Wolf, Passenger Pigeon, Heath Hen, Japanese Sea Lion, Tasmanian Tiger, and Carolina Parakeet, among many others.

Throughout history, there have been certain periods that have led to a more extensive loss of species – these are called mass extinctions. In a mass extinction, at least 75% of species go extinct within a relatively short period of time. Typically, it is less than two million years.