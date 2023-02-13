Photo shows spectacular asteroid light up the morning sky near France

Those early morning stargazers were able to capture their footage thanks to advanced prediction systems. It is the seventh time in history that an Earth asteroid impact was predicted in advance.

Predicted asteroid entry leads to impressive footage

Shortly after the meteoroid Sar2667 entered and burned up in Earth's atmosphere, the European Space Agency (ESA) tweeted that the predicted entry was "a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!"

Earlier, the agency had written that the meteoroid was expected to "safely strike" the Earth's atmosphere.

☄️@esaoperations reported a 1 m meteoroid before it entered Earth's atmosphere over northern France early this morning: only the 7th time an #asteroidimpact has been predicted - but a sign of the rapid advances in global detection capabilities! #Fireball #Sar2667 https://t.co/MzYoIkRaF2 — ESA (@esa) February 13, 2023

The agency earlier said the object was expected to "safely strike" the earth's atmosphere near the French city of Rouen. The International Meteor Organization, a Belgium-based non-profit, said the object would have entered roughly 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from the French coast, creating a "fireball" effect as it burned up in the atmosphere.

Social media users shared footage of the entry, with one writing that the asteroid "lit up the sky with a pink flash which was spectacular."

Keeping track of near-Earth asteroids

The last Earth asteroid entry predicted ahead of time occurred over Ontario, Canada, in November last year. In December last year, a car-sized asteroid zipped past Earth, coming closer than some communications satellites.