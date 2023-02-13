Trending
Sara Robot
Unidentified Object Canada
Solar flare
Blue Whale facts
Russia spacecraft leak
Meteor hitting Earth
Uses of ChatGPT

Photo shows spectacular asteroid light up the morning sky near France

The entry of Sar2667 was only the seventh time that an Earth asteroid impact was predicted in advance.
Chris Young
| Feb 13, 2023 06:18 AM EST
Created: Feb 13, 2023 06:18 AM EST
science
Sar2667 as it entered Earth's atmosphere.
Sar2667 as it entered Earth's atmosphere.

Wokege / Wikimedia 

A small asteroid lit up the sky above the English Channel early Monday morning, creating an impressive display that was caught on camera.

The meteoroid, called Sar2667, measures 3 ft (1m) in length. A number of social media users captured it just before 03:00 GMT as it burned up in Earth's atmosphere.

Those early morning stargazers were able to capture their footage thanks to advanced prediction systems. It is the seventh time in history that an Earth asteroid impact was predicted in advance.

Predicted asteroid entry leads to impressive footage

Shortly after the meteoroid Sar2667 entered and burned up in Earth's atmosphere, the European Space Agency (ESA) tweeted that the predicted entry was "a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!"

Earlier, the agency had written that the meteoroid was expected to "safely strike" the Earth's atmosphere.

The agency earlier said the object was expected to "safely strike" the earth's atmosphere near the French city of Rouen. The International Meteor Organization, a Belgium-based non-profit, said the object would have entered roughly 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from the French coast, creating a "fireball" effect as it burned up in the atmosphere.

Social media users shared footage of the entry, with one writing that the asteroid "lit up the sky with a pink flash which was spectacular."

Keeping track of near-Earth asteroids

The last Earth asteroid entry predicted ahead of time occurred over Ontario, Canada, in November last year. In December last year, a car-sized asteroid zipped past Earth, coming closer than some communications satellites.

Most Popular

ESA says there are roughly 30,600 near-Earth asteroids orbiting our sun. The majority of these would enter harmlessly into Earth's atmosphere, though officials are keeping an eye on potentially hazardous space rocks.

Last year, NASA successfully tested planetary defense technology with its DART mission, which slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid to alter its orbit.

Source: BBC

For You
cultureie-premium
Dark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?

Given how much has changed in the past thirty years, is a nuclear war still possible today?

Matthew S. Williams | 7/14/2022
Microsoft Excel tips: 74 best shortcuts to become a spreadsheet guru
innovationpremiumMicrosoft Excel tips: 74 best shortcuts to become a spreadsheet guru
Christopher McFadden| 9/30/2022
300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful products
innovationpremium300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful products
Ameya Paleja| 10/20/2022
More Stories
science
The Sun let out a powerful solar flare causing radio blackouts
Ameya Paleja| 2/13/2023
science
Here's how tectonic shifts caused the Turkey-Syria earthquake
Loukia Papadopoulos| 2/12/2023
science
BMW's plans to offset EV emissions with cow dung could be greenwashing
Loukia Papadopoulos| 2/12/2023