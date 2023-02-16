Surprisingly spherical neutron explosion was bright as a billion suns

The existence of kilonova explosions was first proposed in 1974 and was confirmed in 2013. Only now, though, does the world know what they look like.

Massive kilonova explosion as bright as a billion suns

The scientists behind the observations said the colossal fireball they observed massively exceeded their expectations. The two merging neutron stars, with a combined mass of roughly 2.7 times our sun, orbited each other for billions of years before smashing into each other.

The massive explosion occurred in a galaxy called NGC 4993, roughly 150 million light-years from Earth. The explosion was first detected in 2017 and has been studied in great detail until today.

They calculated that the two merging neutron stars collided at about 25 percent of the speed of light. Their collision created the most intense magnetic fields in the universe. The resulting explosion emitted the luminosity of about a billion suns, according to The Guardian.

"No one expected the explosion to look like this"

Before their observations, the team of researchers expected the explosion might look like a flattened disk. The fact that the explosion looks so different from what was predicted means there may be principles of physics at play that we do not yet understand.

"No one expected the explosion to look like this. It makes no sense that it is spherical, like a ball," second author Darach Watson explained in a press statement. "But our calculations clearly show that it is. This probably means that the theories and simulations of kilonovae that we have been considering over the past 25 years lack important physics."