Spinning apes offer insights into the origin of mood manipulation in humans

"This human trait of seeking altered states is so universal, historically, and culturally, that it raises the intriguing possibility that this is something that has been potentially inherited from our evolutionary ancestors."

The research team stumbled upon a popular YouTube video of a male gorilla spinning in a pool, and as they searched further on YouTube, they found other examples of spinning behavior in gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans.

After analyzing over 40 online videos, the researchers found that, on average, the primates revolved 5.5 times per spinning episode, with an average speed of 1.5 circles per second.

What's the connection between humans and spinning apes?

The researchers set out to see whether spinning may be analyzed as a primordial habit our ancestors could have engaged in too. Perhaps as a means to access different mental states.

"If all great apes seek dizziness, then our ancestors are also highly likely to have done so," Lameira explained.

They compared the videos to purposeful human twirls, such as ballet dancing, traditional Hopak dancing, whirling dervishes , and aerial silks performances.

While self-experimented with spinning at these speeds and times, the team found achieving the third bout of spins (as the great apes did) challenging. At this point, the apes in the videos were visibly disoriented and were likely to lose their balance and fall.